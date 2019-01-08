Ron DeSantis sworn in as Florida governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sworn in on the steps of Florida's old Capitol, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. His wife, Casey DeSantis, and their son, Mason, watch.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis has been sworn in as Florida's new governor.

DeSantis took his oath Tuesday in front of the state's historical old Capitol. He then began a speech promising to build on the economic foundation Republican Gov. Rick Scott laid over the previous eight years.

DeSantis said Florida needs to remain a low-tax state and reduce regulations on businesses.

He also said the environment and education will be a priority as he begins his term.

Scott was in attendance at the ceremony and is scheduled to be sworn in as a U.S. senator later Tuesday.

DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he's going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.

That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastate by Hurricane Michael in October.

