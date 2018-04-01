Shooting death of 4-year-old girl highlights scourge of urban gun violence

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Caught in the crossfire this weekend, 4-year-old Nyla Jones is the latest face of tragedy as many across the nation continue the fight for gun reform.

On “This Week in South Florida,” hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg sat down with a group of young people, who have experienced gun violence firsthand.

While the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have received national media attention and an outpouring of support, victims of everyday gun violence in cities like Miami receive far less resources, especially months after the violence.

“There needs to be resources for them. They need trauma recovery centers,” said Megan Hobson, a safety activist and shooting survivor. “There’s a lot of things they’re dealing with in the community and it’s spilling over into their schools, into the corner stores. To get to the root of it, gun violence is intersectional issue, when we address that, that’s one way we can go about getting to the root of the problem.”

Ricky Pope, a student at Northwestern High Student in Miami, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the “March for Our Lives” and said communities like his face an uphill battle to fight gun violence.

“In my community it’s normalized, and if you see it as normal yourself, then the people around you won’t see a difference. It’s just something that happens every day, and there’s nothing really changing or anything like that.”

