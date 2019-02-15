South Florida lawmaker Emily Slosberg faces allegations of theft, trespassing

Florida Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, poses for a photo at her district office, Dec. 21, 2017.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A South Florida lawmaker allegations of theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, is being investigated amid allegations of "petit theft, trespass of structure or conveyance and criminal mischief," the executive order said.

The executive order posted on the Republican governor's website is dated Feb. 8.

In the order, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told the governor that "his office has a close working relationship" with Slosberg and asked DeSantis to assign the case to another state attorney "to avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety."

DeSantis assigned the case to Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz.

"The paperwork has been assigned to prosecutors in our office who will review the allegations and determine if any criminal charges should be filed," Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward County State Attorney's Office, said in an email to Local 10 News. "Because the matter is pending review, we are not making any comment."

Mark Economou, a spokesman for the Boca Raton Police Department, said the alleged incident occurred Jan. 4 at a home on Caliente Lane.

"Our investigation remains open and ongoing as we continue to consult with the State Attorney's Office regarding this matter," he said.

Palm Beach County property records show Slosberg sold the house to William Herrera and Diosaida Roman in December. Herrera, who currently lives in New York with Roman, is listed as a victim in a police incident report.

Slosberg, 37, is listed as a suspect in a supplemental incident report.

A man who answered the telephone at Slosberg's district office said he didn't have any information to provide. A message was left at Slosberg's Tallahassee office seeking comment.

Slosberg was first elected to the Florida House in 2016.

