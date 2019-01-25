South Florida lawmaker files bill to do away with plastic carryout bags, straws

Florida Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, has filed a bill that would ban plastic carryout bags and plastic straws.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would prevent grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses that sell food from using plastic carryout bags and providing plastic straws to customers.

Florida Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, filed SB 502 for consideration during the 2019 legislative session.

The proposed statewide ban would impose a $500 fine for first-time violators and $1,000 fines for subsequent violations.

Under the proposal, a business would still be able to provide, upon request, plastic straws to people with disabilities or medical conditions.

Rader's proposal follows a growing trend among South Florida cities that have banned plastic straws.

If the bill were to become law, it would take effect July 1.

