South Florida lawmakers weigh in on government shutdown

MIAMI - Republicans and Democrats spent Saturday trading blame for the government shutdown. Here are a few public statements from lawmakers in South Florida:

Sen. Bill Nelson (Democrat)

“These short-term funding bills are hurting our national security and, at some point, we have a responsibility to say enough is enough," Nelson said. "Now efforts have intensified at a bipartisan solution. I am hopeful that an agreement may be reached in the next couple of days.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (Republican)

"The Democrat position on the shutdown is untenable. Americans know it’s better to keep government open while continuing to negotiate these other issues," Rubio said. "We should not cave to this radical hostage taking."

Rep. Ted Deutch (Democrat, Boca Raton)

"Sadly, the lack of leadership by the Republican President, Speaker and Senate Majority Leader, have caused delay after delay on efforts to reach a bipartisan deal on DACA, CHIP and funding the government," Deutch said. "We don’t need 4 weeks. No more delays. Be responsible and negotiate now."

Rep. Lois Frankel (Democrat, West Palm Beach)

"Day one of the Trump Shutdown and I'm here in Washington, fighting to get a bipartisan deal that takes care of the many needs of our country, like protecting the Dreamers and combating the opioid crisis," Frankel said

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (Democrat, Fort Lauderdale)

"The president walked away from a bipartisan deal," Hastings said. "The GOP froze Democrats out of the process. This administration has leaped from one controversy to another, throwing our government into complete disarray. This shutdown is on them."

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican, Miami)

"All of us in Congress need to work in a bipartisan way," Ros-Lehtinen said

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat, Weston)

"It’s no surprise that a party focused on tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy produces an irresponsible month-to-month budget that neglects broad Americans priorities, such as children’s health care, pension protection and defending Dreamers," Wasserman Schultz said.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (Democrat, Miami Gardens)

"Republican lawmakers’ attempt to place the blame for the government shutting down is laughable because this is clearly a Trump Shutdown," Wilson said. "The president would not accept any of the proposals he was offered, no matter what they entailed, because he does not know what he is doing."

