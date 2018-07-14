Stone says he is 'U.S. person' in indictment accusing Russians of meddling in election

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - From his home in Fort Lauderdale, Republican political operative Roger Stone said on Friday that he is likely the unnamed Trump campaign regular mentioned in an indictment against a dozen members of Russia's intelligence service.

The federal grand jury indictment alleges a "U.S. person" corresponded with the mysterious hacker Guccifer 2.0. getting information from Democrats and aides to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The "U.S. person" allegedly "was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump." Stone said his 24 word exchange with "someone on Twitter" was harmless.

"This exchange is entirely public and provides no evidence of collaboration or collusion with Guccifer 2.0 or anyone else in the alleged hacking of the DNC emails, as well as taking place many weeks after the events described in today’s indictment," Stone said.

Trump told the Washington Post he decided to terminate Stone, "because he no longer serves a useful function for my campaign."

Since it is standard operating procedure that the Department of Justice does not identify subjects in indictments who are not being indicted, he said he wasn't concerned about being charged.

