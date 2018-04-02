Tim Canova says he will challenge Wasserman Schultz again -- this time, as an independent

Tim Canova says he's running against U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, this time as an independent.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Tim Canova, the Nova Southeastern University law professor and one-time political opponent of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, announced Monday that he'll be running against her again in 2018 -- this time, as an independent.

Canova and about 20 of his supporters gathered in front of the Broward County Government Center in downtown Fort Lauderdale to make the announcement and to give an update on his lawsuit against Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes.

Canova said during depositions for that lawsuit that Snipes had admitted to accidentally ordering the paper ballots be destroyed, which he said does not allow for an accurate verification of the 2016 election.

"If we cannot verify the vote here in blue Broward County -- in a race against a party insider -- if there is no transparency in an election of a disgraced party leader, then we are living at the mercy of corrupt forces in our society," Canova said.

Canova did not challenge the election results from 2016 within the 10-day period allotted and said that was the biggest mistake he's made as a politician.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.