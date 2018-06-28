Top 2 Republican candidates for Florida governor to face off in debate

ORLANDO, Fla. - The two leading candidates for Florida's Republican gubernatorial nomination will face off at a forum for state Republicans.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are meeting at the Sunshine Summit conference in Orlando Thursday evening.

President Trump has endorsed DeSantis, but Putnam has raised more money and is leading in recent polls.

Gov. Rick Scott is stepping down from his post due to term limits.

Among the speakers at the two-day conference are conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza, political consultant Dick Morris and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.



