Trump: 3 American detainees from North Korea released

Detainees returning with Pompeo 'seem to be in good health,' president says

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three American detainees who "seem to be in good health," President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Twitter.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. 

Trump added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president is planning an historic summit with the North Korean leader.

In another tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

