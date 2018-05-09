Trump: 3 American detainees from North Korea released

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is returning from North Korea with three American detainees who "seem to be in good health," President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Twitter.

President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees, saying they "seem to be in good health."

Trump made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president is planning an historic summit with the North Korean leader.

In another tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Secretary Pompeo and his “guests” will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.