Trump set to deliver speech to police chiefs in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump is expected back in Florida later Monday to deliver a speech to law enforcement officers.

Trump will speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Orlando.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is flying with Trump on Air Force One, a likely indication that his job is at least temporarily safe.

Rosenstein's job security has been under question since news reports last month that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

Trump told reporters Monday that he has a "very good relationship" with Rosenstein. Their meeting two weeks ago was postponed amid the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

The president is scheduled to speak in Orlando at 1:30 p.m.

