Trump: John Bolton is new national security adviser

President Donald Trump announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that he will replace Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster with John R. Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Sen. Marco Rubio reacted to the news on Twitter saying that he was grateful for the three-star general's service.

"I know John Bolton well, he is an excellent choice who will do an great job," Rubio wrote.

McMaster will retire from the U.S. Army, and Bolton will be assisting Trump in preparations for his meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. He will take office April 9.

McMaster replaced Michael T. Flynn in February. The White House was adjusting to change again. Last week, CIA director Mike Pompeo replaced Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

This is a developing story.

