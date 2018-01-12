Trump refutes 'shithole' remark, says 'this was not the language used'

WASINGTON - President Donald Trump is refuting reports that he called Haiti and African nations "shithole countries."

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made -- a big setback for DACA!"



Trump took to Twitter amid criticism over his comments during a White House meeting Wednesday.

The White House has not denied the language, nor have the several Republican lawmakers in the meeting.

Three people briefed on the conversation said Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway. The people were not authorized to describe the conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

