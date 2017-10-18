Trump says congresswoman 'fabricated' comments to widow of Sgt. La David Johnson

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning on Twitter that he never told the widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson that the soldier "knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof)," the tweet said. "Sad!"

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, told reporters that Trump made the "insensitive" remark while speaking to Johnson's widow during a telephone conversation.

Wilson fired back at Trump, telling CNN that she had proof, too.

"This man is a sick man," she said. "He's cold-hearted and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone."

Johnson, a 25-year-old father of two, was killed Oct. 4 while fighting in Niger.

The conversation between Trump and Myeisha Johnson took place Tuesday, before the soldier's body arrived at Miami International Airport.

"When she actually hung up the phone, she looked at me and said, 'He didn't even know his name,'" Wilson said. "Now that's the worst part."

Trump affirmed his position when speaking with reporters later Wednesday.

"I did not say what she said," Trump said. "I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a lovely woman."

Wilson said on Twitter that she stands by her account of the call.

Wilson, who was traveling to the funeral home with the family at the time of the call, later spoke to ABC's "The View," saying that there were other people in the limousine who heard the conversation.

"I said, 'I want to speak with him. Let me speak with him,'" Wilson said.

She said Trump's aides refused and asked her why she wanted to speak with the president.

"I said, 'Because I wanted to curse him out,'" Wilson said.

Co-host Meghan McCain, who is the daughter of U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, asked Wilson why she felt the need to share the private conversation.

"Mr. Trump had evidently told the press that he was going to phone the widow," Wilson said. "So they asked me (about the phone call)."

Wilson said she believed Trump must have known that others were listening to the conversation.

