Trump visits first responders at West Palm Beach fire station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump made a surprise stop to visit with first responders in South Florida.

Trump met with firefighters and paramedics at a West Palm Beach fire station to thank them for their hard work and sacrifices.

He also remarked on his accomplishments since taking office in January.

"We have more legislation passed, including the record was Harry Truman, that's a long time ago, and we broke that record, so we have a lot done," Trump said.

The president spent the day golfing at Trump International Golf Club.

Trump and his family spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. They are expected to remain at the "winter White House" into the new year before returning to Washington.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.