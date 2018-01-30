Trump's tweeted choice for Florida governor enters the race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A congressman who recently won President Donald Trump’s tweeted endorsement for the job of Florida governor entered the race Friday, saying he wants to “drain the swamp in Tallahassee.”

Ron DeSantis joins a crowded field seeking to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in 2019 due to term limits. Trump tweeted last month that DeSantis is a “brilliant young leader” who “would make a GREAT governor. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!”

DeSantis made his announcement on Fox News and made sure to mention the Trump endorsement.

“With the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Gov. Rick Scott has done to advance economic opportunity, reform education and drain the swamp in Tallahassee, which needs to be drained just like Washington,” DeSantis said.

While a popular line during the Trump campaign, there isn’t the same frustration with Tallahassee as there is with Washington — at least among Republicans.

Republicans have controlled the Legislature and governor’s office since 1999, when Jeb Bush was sworn into office. Since then there have been several laws passed on ethics and lobbying, including a lobbyist gift ban, a ban on lawmakers lobbying state agencies for two years after leaving office, a law requiring lobbyists to provide more details on the money they receive from clients and greater transparency in campaign finance reporting.

DeSantis, 39, was a history major at Yale University, where he graduated with honors and was captain of the baseball team. He received his law degree from Harvard University. He served as a Navy lawyer in Iraq and worked as a federal prosecutor before being elected to Congress in 2012.

Democrats seeking the seat include former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando-area businessman Chris King. Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran is considering a run, but won’t announce his political plans until after the legislative session ends March 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.