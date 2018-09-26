Venezuela's 'dictatorship' needs to end, Colombian president says at UN

UNITED NATIONS - During his Wednesday speech at the United Nations, president of Colombia Ivan Duque said world leaders need to put an end to the crisis in Venezuela.

Duque said the tragic exodus includes 1.6 million Venezuelan refugees since 2015, some of which now live in Colombia.

"The end of the dictatorship; the return of democracy and outright freedom is the only possible path," Duque said in Spanish.

Duque said the international community needs to ask Venezuela to release all political prisoners and punish those who have benefited from the ongoing tragedy.

"The world today more than ever requires cooperation and multilateralism," Duque said.

Duque also met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss ways to work together to bring about the restoration of democracy in Venezuela, according to the White House.

