Voters in 7 Broward County municipalities cast their ballots

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Voters in seven Broward County municipalities will head to the polls Tuesday.

While voters in Miramar will decide to whether to re-elect Mayor Wayne Messam, voters in Coral Springs will cast their ballots in a special election to elect a new mayor after former Mayor Skip Campbell died in office last October at the age of 69.

Two of the Coral Springs mayoral candidates -- Scott Brook and Vincent Boccard -- have previously served as mayor. Kurt Gardner and Nancy Metayer are political newcomers.

Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are holding special elections to pass a series of bond referendums.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city is asking voters to approve a $100 million bond for a new police headquarters and a $200 million bond to add or improve parks.

In Hollywood, the city is asking voters to approve three bond referendums -- $78 million for a new police headquarters; $64 million for parks, golf courses and cultural facilities; and $23 million for neighborhood improvements.

Voters in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Miramar and Pembroke Park will also elect new commissioners.

Election results will be posted on Local10.com after the polls close at 7 p.m.

