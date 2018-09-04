Wasserman Schultz calls Kavanaugh confirmation threat to women's health

SUNRISE, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is warning that confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court poses a threat to not just abortion rights but women's health care in general as well.

Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, plans to hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Sunrise to coincide with first day of confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh opposes abortion rights and has ruled against the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, which bars insurance companies from discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions.

Big topics of debate during the hearings are expected to be how Kavanaugh interprets legal precedents and whether he would overturn major decisions, namely Roe v Wade, the case that made abortion legal. Kavanaugh is unlikely to directly answer those questions, but Democratic senators will still try.

Wasserman Schultz will be joined by representatives from the American Cancer Society and Planned Parenthood along with breast cancer survivor Carolyn Newman.

"As one of the over 130 million Americans with a pre-existing condition, Carolyn’s access to health insurance could be threatened if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed," Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

