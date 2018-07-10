Trump to announce pick for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on his second nominee to the Supreme Court on Monday, setting up a ferocious confirmation battle with Democrats as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.

With customary fanfare, Trump planned to unveil his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on prime-time TV. His final options were all young federal judges who could help remake the court for decades to come with precedent-shattering rulings on issues such as abortion, guns and health care.

Relishing the guessing game beyond the White House gates, Trump had little to say about his choice. But he had made his final decision, according to a person with knowledge of the president’s thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Top contenders have included federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman. Momentum appeared to be with Kavanaugh and Hardiman, though the process has been fluid.

