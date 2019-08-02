Woman who threw drink at Florida congressman pleads guilty to assault

Amanda Kondrat'yev pleaded guilty to assault for throwing a drink at U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, outside a town hall meeting in June.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump.

Federal court records show that Amanda Kondrat'yev pleaded guilty to assault Thursday in Pensacola.

Authorities said Kondrat'yev, 35, was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back.

Several witnesses identified Kondrat'yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.

Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019

Kondrat'yev faces up to a year in prison at her Oct. 17 sentencing.



