Precautionary water boil for parts of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Emergency repairs are being made to a 6-inch water main break in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night and a precautionary water boil has been issued for the area, according to the city.

Authorities said properties in the area will experience low water pressure and temporary service interruptions. They said the work should take about three to four hours to complete.

The city is issuing the precautionary water boil on the following streets: Mola Avenue, Isle of Capri Drive, Bontona Avenue, Coconut Isle Drive, Lido Drive, San Marco Drive, Coral Way, Royal Plaza Drive, South Gordon Road, Hendricks Isle, Isle of Venice Drive, Fiesta Way and Nurmi Drive.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink, according to the city.

