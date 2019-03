If you’re having trouble texting this morning and use Verizon, there’s a reason why.

Verizon Wireless reports an outage along the East Coast of the U.S.

There are not many details yet but a tweet from the company at 8:04 a.m. says it is “working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.