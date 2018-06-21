Red light runners caught red-handed by Pembroke Pines police

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - If you think you're getting away with running red lights in South Florida, think again.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released video Thursday showing some of the city's worst red light offenders.

The video shows drivers ignoring traffic lights and continuing on their way. One red light runner causes a massive accident when their SUV hits a car making a turn.

Police say they are sharing the video to "bring awareness to problematic red light running, and to increase the safety of our streets."

The department reminds drivers that a yellow light means slow down, not speed up.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.