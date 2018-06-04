News

Red Robin offers free burgers to teachers, school staff on Tuesday

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - While the students get the spotlight in spring during graduation ceremonies, one restaurant is making sure teachers get the respect they deserve.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews are giving teachers and school administrators and staff free hamburgers with bottomless french fries on Tuesday, June 5.

No purchase is necessary and school personnel, including counselors, retired teachers, and bus drivers only need to show a valid school ID to dig in to one of five Tavern Double Burgers on the restaurant's menu.

There are three Red Robin locations in South Florida, with restaurants at The Falls shopping center, Broward Mall and Pembroke Pines.

