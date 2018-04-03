News

Report of active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - An active shooter situation reportedly occurred at YouTube headquarters just south of San Francisco.

KGO in San Francisco reports several people have been shot by an adult female, who sources tell the station is in custody. No word on any fatalities.

The city manager of San Bruno says multiple 911 calls reported the shooting.

Employees took to social media to say shots were fired and people were barricaded in their offices.

 

