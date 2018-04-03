Report of active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - An active shooter situation reportedly occurred at YouTube headquarters just south of San Francisco.

KGO in San Francisco reports several people have been shot by an adult female, who sources tell the station is in custody. No word on any fatalities.

The city manager of San Bruno says multiple 911 calls reported the shooting.

Employees took to social media to say shots were fired and people were barricaded in their offices.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

There is definitely some kind of police action / possible shooting at youtube in San Bruno. my brother just and others went running out of the building when hearing firecracker like sounds. 5 police cars came rushing to the scene... — Mr Raised Brow (@MrRaisedBrow) April 3, 2018

