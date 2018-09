South Florida restaurants with zero violations from June to beginning of August

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Below is a list of places that had zero violations during an unannounced state inspection from June through the first week of August.

Congratulations and thank you for making our health safety a priority!

***Special recognition to South Sea Chinese Kitchen, at 2900 North Andrews Ave., in Wilton Manors.

South Sea hasn't had a violation since 2016.

MIAMI DADE COUNTY

*AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA CONCESSIONS 601 BISCAYNE BLVD. MIAMI 6/1/18

*MARLINS PARK CONCESSIONS 1501 NW 3RD STREET MIAMI 6/11/18

*HILTON GARDEN INN 2500 BRICKELL AVENUE MIAMI 6/11/18

*ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER CONCESSIONS 1300 BISCAYNE BLVD. 6/13/18

*JUNGLE ISLAND CONCESSIONS WATSON ISLAND 6/20/18

*MIAMI JAI ALAI CONCESSION 3500 NW 37TH AVENUE MIAMI 6/22/18

*ROMANO'S PIZZA 110 NORTH HOMESTEAD BLVD. HOMESTEAD 7/3/18

*ARGENTO'S GRILL 1661 NE 163RD STREET NORTH MIAMI BEACH 7/6/18

*BALLERINA 10201 COLLINS AVENUE BAL HARBOUR 7/9/18

*RITZ CARLTON KEY BISCAYNE EMPLOYEE CAFETERIA 455 GRAND BAY DRIVE KEY BISCAYNE 8/7/18

*ATTON BRICKELL HOTEL ROOF TOP BAR 1500 SW 1ST AVENUE MIAMI 8/22/18

*NITROGELICIOUS NITROGEN ICE CREAM 11260 SW 232ND STREET MIAMI 8/24/18

BROWARD COUNTY

*BRINEY RIVERDANCE 220 SW 2ND STREET FORT LAUDERDALE 6/7/18

*PRO KITCHEN HUB 5007 NORTH HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 6/8/18

*COMFORT INN OCEANSIDE BREAKFAST 50 SE 20TH AVENUE DEERFIELD BEACH 6/12/18

*KI'NA 420 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY FORT LAUDERDALE 6/12/18

*ADIOS GOLF CLUB 7740 NW 39TH AVENUE COCONUT CREEK 6/14/18

*CALYPSO COVE CONCESSION 6200 ROYAL PALM BLVD. MARGATE 6/15/18

*JS&M CATERING 5007 HIATUS ROAD SUNRISE 6/15/18

*MIS CUE LOUNGE 975 NE 44TH STREET OAKLAND PARK 6/18/18

*EMPIRE DOGS AND ICY TREATS 35 NE 44TH STREET OAKLAND PARK 6/19/18

*WILTON CREAMERY 2301 WILTON DRIVE WILTON MANORS 6/19/18

*TOP NOTCH DELICATESSEN & CATERING 5712 WEST HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD. WEST PARK 6/20/18

*SOUTH SEA CHINESE KITCHEN 2900 NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE WILTON MANORS 6/28/18

*SAVOR PEMBROKE PINES CITY CENTER CONCESSION 601 CITY CENTER WAY PEMBROKE PINES 7/30/18

*CENTRAL BROWARD PARK STADIUM CONCESSION 3700 NW 11TH PLACE LAUDERHILL 7/31/18

*MIDICI'S NEAPOLITAN PIZZA COMPANY 510 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY FORT LAUDERDALE 8/9/18

*OCEAN GRILL LAGO MAR RESORT 1700 SOUTH OCEAN LANE FORT LAUDERDALE 8/9/18

*W FORT LAUDERDALE POOL DECK BAR 3101 BAYSHORE DRIVE FORT LAUDERDALE 8/10/18

*NICK'S BAR 1214 BROADWALK HOLLYWOOD 8/14/18

*SUBWAY 19471 SHERIDAN STREET PEMBROKE PINES 8/28/18

*EBAR/CLUB 13 209-215 SW 2ND STREET FORT LAUDERDALE 8/29/18

*BOB & WILSON'S 450 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD. FORT LAUDERDALE 8/31/18

*VIBE 301 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD. 8/31/18

*LE VAL DE LOIRE 1576 SE 3RD COURT DEERFIELD BEACH 9/5/18

*GELATO AND MORE CAFETERIA ITALIANA PEMBROKE LAKES MALL 11401 PINES BLVD. PEMBROKE PINES

*TACO BELL 3652 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD. DEERFIELD BEACH 9/7/18

MONROE COUNTY

*HAVANA KEY WEST 703 DUVAL STREET KEY WEST 6/25/18

*TWO CENTS 416 APPLEROUTH LANE KEY WEST 8/6/18





