Say cheese! Drivers allowed to choose license photos if bill passes

LOS ANGELES - Practically since the first Model-T rolled off the Ford assembly line, drivers around the country have feared one experience that pales in comparison to any road hazard: Driver's License photos.

However, that fear may become a thing of the past as one state is considering allowing drivers to choose their own pictures.

KABC reports California lawmakers are considering bill SB1407 which would let drivers select the photo they like best among three pictures taken at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The bill would also allow drivers to submit their own photos if they were taken by a pre-approved photographer.

If passed, the new photo options would be available for an undetermined extra fee.

