Several injured in hit-and-run crash involving transit bus in Miami, police say

MIAMI - Several people were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a transit bus on Sunday, officials said.

Police said they responded to the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street around 5:07 p.m.

A vehicle, possibly an SUV, left the area after the crash, police said.

Six people, including the bus driver, complained of injuries. Five of them were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Their conditions are unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

