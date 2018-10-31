Sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes

BUTTS COUNTY, Georgia - A sheriff's office in Georgia is making sure no one stops at the homes of registered sex offender's on Halloween

The Butts County Sheriff's Office placed a "No Trick-or-Treat" sign in front of the home of every sex offender to make sure that house is avoided by parents and children.

It is illegal in most states for sex offender's to participate in Halloween, with many facing fines or worse if they partake in the holiday.

While the signs have created some buzz online, Sheriff Gary Long says they are placed in accordance with Georgia Law.

