Shocking raw video shows house explosion that injured 5 people

HURST, Texas - Dashcam video from a police cruiser shows the shocking moments a house exploded after a car crashed into a gas line.

The explosion in Hurst, Texas on Saturday injured three people inside the home and two police officers, according to WFAA.

The fire, fueled by natural gas, lasted for three hours.

Officers were able to rescue a couple in their 60's and their son from the house after hearing screaming from inside.

The woman, 61-year-old Dixie Bridges, suffered second-degree burns over 30 percent of her body. The officers did not suffer serious injuries.

A 40-year-old man driving without a license said the brakes failed on his SUV, causing him to lose control and hit the home.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.