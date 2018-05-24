Shooting victim dies after being taken to Memorial Hospital, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A shooting victim died after being dropped off at a hospital in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

The man’s death is now being treated as a homicide.

Pembroke Pines police responded to Memorial Hospital Pembroke after a gunshot victim was dropped off at the emergency room. The man died by the time police arrived.

Police believe the shooting happened in the parking lot at the Gatehouse Apartments off Pines Blvd.

The victim has not been identified.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.