Small plane pulled from Oakland Park lake after December crash

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A small plane was pulled from a lake in Oakland Park Friday, a month after it crashed.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue officials, the plane went down in a lake just west of Veterans Park on Dec. 13.

The pilot got out of the plane and wasn't injured.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Canadian-registered Piper PA-23 lost power about 12:15 p.m. that day.

"It just popped and we saw smoke come out of it," one witness, Xavier Bryan, said. "Once we heard the engine knock, the plane went down. They nosedived right into the lake."

The plane has been on floats since the crash. Commercial Diver Services recovered the plane Friday afternoon and towed it to Veterans Park.



