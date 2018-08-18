Small plane with mechanical issue lands on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane landed on the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley after it had a mechanical issue, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna aircraft landed Saturday evening on Alligator Alley near mile marker 30.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue personnel said two people were on board the plane, which was parked on the right shoulder of the interstate west of the eastern Alligator Alley toll plaza.

The pilot and the passenger denied any injury. Officials said firefighters could not identify any apparent damage to the plane.

The interstate in the area was clear of any vehicular traffic when plane landed, according to Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue.

Officials said the Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The roadway was open Saturday evening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

