South Florida college student wins basketball contest, donates to shooting victims

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A college student from South Florida is donating to the victims of this week's school shootings with money he won from a surprise basketball contest.

UCLA senior A.J. Kurzman, 21, attended last night's Bruins game to catch a quick break from school and his full-time job. While waiting for the game to begin, Kurzman was randomly chosen to participate in a dance contest, with the winner getting a chance to shoot a half-court to win $10,000 to help with tuition.

Kurzman, who attended Cooper City High School, called his mother back in South Florida to give her the news. Sabrina Kurzman coached her son over the phone, telling him to breathe slowly and wear loose clothing.

After winning the dance contest by performing "the worm" and splashing water on himself, Kurzman had the opportunity to win the money to help pay for tuition.

A frequent recreational basketball player, Kurzman stepped to the half-court line for his big shot... and missed.

But the halftime host said Kurzman would get another chance if he could hit a shot from the free throw line... and he missed.

Then he was given a chance to shoot from under the basket, but before Kurzman could miss yet again, the host brought out a ladder to make sure the ball would actually go through the hoop.

With the help of the ladder, Kurzman dunked the can't-miss shot to win the $10,000 courtesy of Helpful Honda People.

Immediately after his spotlight moment, Kurzman celebrated with champagne and friends, then called his mother, telling her he wanted to learn how to donate to the victims fund to help families of those killed at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Even in the spotlight, Kurzman, who is studying mathematics and computations, didn't forget his hometown community.

So the UCLA student missed his $10k halfcourt shot attempt, and we thought that would be that. But then the Helpful Honda People decided to make the student’s dreams come true and pay for part of his tuition.



The way they did it was pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/D8eYJ8iMj0 — Matt Joye (@mattjoye) February 16, 2018

