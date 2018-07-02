South Florida cops, they're just like us!

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - It turns out cops have the same "D'oh!" moments as the rest of us.

Especially one particular officer with the North Miami Police Department.

A few weeks ago, the unidentified officer was spotted driving their official police vehicle with the gas nozzle stuck in the side of the SUV.

The cop was spotted at 19th Avenue and Northwest 165th Street by Stu Dreyer, about a block away from police headquarters.

Local 10 reached out to North Miami officials, but no response is needed or expected. Hey, just goes to show that "life" can happen to any of us.

