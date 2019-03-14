News

South Florida fails to rank near top of list of most 'aggressive' drivers

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - There appears to be some form of meltdown going on, and we're not talking about "The Great Facebook Outage of 2019."

A new ranking was released that purportedly shows the cities and areas with the most aggressive drivers in the U.S., and South Florida failed to make the top 10.

Not even the top 15.

GasBuddy's list was created by using data from the top 30 metropolitan areas bypopulation noting the frequency of aggressive events while driving from its apps’ Drives feature. Aggressive events included speeding, hard breaking or accelerating. 

After all the numbers were crunched, Miami-Fort Lauderdale came in 17th. Read that again... 17th!

(We'll pause here while you finish laughing.)

Orlando ranked No. 7. That's right, Orlando... home to one of the happiest places on Earth!

Here's the entire list

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Atlanta
  5. San Francisco
  6. San Diego
  7. Orlando, Florida
  8. Detroit
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Las Vegas 
  11. Charlotte 
  12. Pittsburgh 
  13. Phoenix 
  14. Boston 
  15. Dallas-Fort Worth 
  16. Chicago 
  17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale 
  18. Baltimore
  19. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida
  20. Washington, D.C. 
  21. San Antonio 
  22. Houston 
  23. New York 
  24. Kansas City
  25. St. Louis 
  26. Denver
  27. Portland, Oregon
  28. Cincinnati
  29. Seattle 
  30. Minneapolis-St. Paul

