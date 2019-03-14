South Florida fails to rank near top of list of most 'aggressive' drivers

MIAMI - There appears to be some form of meltdown going on, and we're not talking about "The Great Facebook Outage of 2019."

A new ranking was released that purportedly shows the cities and areas with the most aggressive drivers in the U.S., and South Florida failed to make the top 10.

Not even the top 15.

GasBuddy's list was created by using data from the top 30 metropolitan areas bypopulation noting the frequency of aggressive events while driving from its apps’ Drives feature. Aggressive events included speeding, hard breaking or accelerating.

After all the numbers were crunched, Miami-Fort Lauderdale came in 17th. Read that again... 17th!

(We'll pause here while you finish laughing.)

Orlando ranked No. 7. That's right, Orlando... home to one of the happiest places on Earth!

Here's the entire list :

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento, California Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando, Florida Detroit Austin, Texas Las Vegas Charlotte Pittsburgh Phoenix Boston Dallas-Fort Worth Chicago Miami-Fort Lauderdale Baltimore Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida Washington, D.C. San Antonio Houston New York Kansas City St. Louis Denver Portland, Oregon Cincinnati Seattle Minneapolis-St. Paul

