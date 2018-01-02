Asteroid discovered days ago to make 'hazardous' approach to Earth on Tuesday

MIAMI - An asteroid that was discovered less than a week ago will speed past Earth on Tuesday night, coming within a 'hazardous' distance of the planet as defined by NASA.

AstroWatch reports asteroid 2017 YD7, which was first spotted on Dec. 28 at an observatory in Arizona, is believed to be as large as 68 feet in diameter and will pass the planet at 7:40 p.m. ET Tuesday.

While the asteroid will miss Earth by over 1.8 million miles, the Daily Mail reports NASA labels any asteroid coming within 4.6 million miles of the planet as hazardous.

Asteroid 2017 YD7 will whiz past Earth at 23,500 mph and will next pay a visit in 2155.

