Close call! Mile-wide asteroid to zoom past Earth this weekend

MIAMI - You won't need to duck, but a large asteroid will be making a close call (in space terms) to Earth over the weekend.

Mile-wide asteroid 1999 KW4 will come within 3.2 million miles of the planet on Saturday. While that may not seem close, it's the second-closest approach the object has made to Earth in the last 20 years, according to WSB.

The asteroid will also bring a friend as it's a binary system that includes its own moon.

Those in the Northern Hemisphere looking to see 1999 KW4 on its flight past Earth will be able to do so Monday using an 8-inch diameter telescope.

