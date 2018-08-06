Perseid Meteor Shower to put on show over South Florida

MIAMI - Make sure to look up this weekend as the Perseid Meteor Shower puts on its annual show in the skies above South Florida.

The peak of the meteor shower will be visible on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13, with the best light show to come before dawn on the 13th.

While the Perseids usually light up the sky on a regular basis, this year's shower is expected to be exceptional, with possibly 150-200 meteors per hour, according to Space.com.

No astronomical equipment is needed to see the Perseid Meteor Shower; you just need dark, clear skies, something comfortable to sit on and look up.

The Perseids' appear every year as the Earth passes through the debris cloud of the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

