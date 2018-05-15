Pyramid-sized asteroid to make close pass by Earth

MIAMI - Just so you're aware, an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramids of Egypt will be zooming past Earth on Tuesday about half the distance between the Earth and the moon.

You know, just your average "nothing to see here" scenario.

The asteroid known as 2010 WC9 will make its closest approach to Earth in nearly 300 years around 6 p.m. ET tonight, according to NBC News.

2010 WC9 is as tall as the Statue of Liberty and as wide as a city block. However, despite its relative proximity to Earth, it will be not be visible to be seen with the naked eye. Stargazers can watch the asteroid's approach on the Facebook page of the Northolt Branch Observatory.

The report claims an asteroid the size of the one passing by Earth this evening only hits our planet about once every 6,000 years; but curiously did not detail when the last one hit.

Don't worry, scientists say 2010 WC9 is no threat to Earth.

