SUNRISE, Fla. - The Sunrise Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for seven days.

Police are looking for Jeneen Catanzaro and are in need of the public's help to find her. Anyone with information can contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

