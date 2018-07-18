Swimming advisory issued for several South Florida beaches

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued swimming advisories for several South Florida beaches after water samples showed an increased risk of illness.

Visitors are urged not to swim at Crandon Beach (North and South) and Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County.

Samples of water at all three beaches did not meet recreational water quality standards for enterococci, a bacteria that inhabits the intestinal tracks of humans and animals.

Enterococci could cause human disease, infections, or illness. The bacteria likely appeared from fecal pollution.

Two consecutive samples failed to meet Federal and State recommendations.

