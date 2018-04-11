About $2 million worth of meth hidden in Disney figurines

The DEA says about $2 million worth of meth was hidden inside wax Disney figurines near Atlanta.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Drug Enforcement Administration said meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines has been confiscated near Atlanta and is worth about $2 million.

The DEA told WSB-TV it is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County.

The drugs were concealed inside 500 figurines of Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Pluto and other Disney characters.

DEA Atlanta Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy said the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta. He said another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.

An investigation is ongoing.

