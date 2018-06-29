Teen drives truck through Walmart after argument with girlfriend

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A teenager crashed his truck through a Texas Walmart after an argument with a woman.

KTXS reports 19-year-old Caleb Wilson was seen arguing with girlfriend while walking out of the San Angelo store Thursday.

After the woman went back inside the store, the teen barreled his Dodge Ram 2500 through the front doors of the store and through the aisles, causing over $500,000 in damage.

Wilson's girlfriend and another customer were able to jump out of the way and avoid injury.

Wilson drove the car out of the store and hit another car at a nearby gas station before he was arrested.

After being transported to the hospital following the crash, Wilson was combative with staff and showed signs of "excited delirium."

No one else inside the Walmart or at the gas station were injured.

