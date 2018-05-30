Teen injured in Coral Springs police-involved shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting in Coral Springs has left a teen suspect hospitalized.

According to Coral Springs police, around 12:32 a.m. police responded to calls of shots being fired between two drivers near Northwest 38 Avenue and University Drive.

Police say officers spotted a white BMW that had been given in the original description from callers. As the driver went eastbound on Sample Road, officers attempted to stop it and at some point were involved in a shooting with the suspect.

The suspect, who is believed to be 17 to 18-years-old is at Broward Health North being treated for gunshot wounds.

Officers believe this was narcotics related. They also say a gun was found near the suspect’s car.

