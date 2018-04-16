Thief sets off fireworks inside mall store as distraction, causes panic

KENDALL, Fla. - A thief set off firecrackers inside a Dadeland Mall jewelry story in order to distract employees to steal a watch.

The incident set off a panic inside the popular Kendall-area mall, sending shoppers looking for safety.

One store brought over 100 shoppers into its locked back room during the scare.

The male thief was inside Mayors Jewelry and was wearing the watch when he lit the firecrackers. The thief fled the store with the watch in the ensuing commotion.

Police are now looking for the man who made off with the watch.

