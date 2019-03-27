Toxic algae off Florida causing Alzheimer's in dolphins, study says

MIAMI - The outbreak of toxic red algae off Florida beaches in 2018 is linked to a number of dolphins developing Alzheimer's Disease, according to a new study by University of Miami researchers.

In studying dead dolphins who stranded themselves on Florida beaches in the past year, the researchers discovered the same kind of plaque and abnormalities found in human brains suffering from the disease.

The study shows the dolphins' exposure to the algae blooms was made harmful by the BMAA toxins produced by the algae, the New York Post reports.

More than 150 dolphins were found dead on Florida beaches during the algae crisis last August, but the scientists can't say if the Alzheimer's was the reason they beached themselves.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.