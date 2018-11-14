Trespasser falls from balcony during Drake concert in Miami

MIAMI - A man was seriously hurt after he fell from a second floor balcony during a Drake concert Tuesday night at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the man was trespassing in the arena when he was spotted by a security guard. The man, who has trespassed at the arena before, fled from the guard and jumped from the balcony. He was injured in the fall, she said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.