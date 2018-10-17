Turn down the noise; Miami Beach passes new noise ordinance

Drivers blasting loud music along Ocean Drive could be arrested if they refuse to turn down the volume.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Complaints by Miami Beach residents over the nighttime noise in the city have finally been heard.

City commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday that addresses the excessive noise on Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets.

Miami Beach has always prohibited loud or excessive noise within city limits, but the areas between First and 15th streets were exempt in certain instances. The new ordinance only exempts businesses between Ninth and 11th streets.

“Undesirable noise in the corridor hasn’t only significantly impacted our emergency services and responders, but has caused a gradual degradation of this iconic stretch,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “By placing restrictions on amplified sound, we hope to protect the interest and welfare of our residents and preserve the welcoming ambiance of the vibrant street for all to enjoy.”

