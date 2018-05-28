Unmarked police car crashes after being stolen in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An unmarked Miami Beach police vehicle crashed after it was stolen Sunday night, police said.

The vehicle was stolen from 17th Street and Washington Avenue, and sped away from the area before the driver lost control and crashed it at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach Police Department officials said.

Police said a man was taken into custody and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

